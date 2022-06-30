Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer is out, so are the Twitter memes on it

The premiere of Netflix’s Ranveer Singh Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls is all set for July 8. It's the first interactive adventure reality special to be produced in India by Banijay Asia in collaboration with The Natural Studios. A bear and some wolves are seen following the actor in the trailer. In the clip, a rare flower that never wilts is strived for by Ranveer so that he can give it to his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Viewers have already begun displaying their enthusiasm across social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

Starring actor Ranveer Singh and popular television personality and adventurer, Bear Grylls - this interactive special can be clicked through by the viewers. According to the official website of Netflix, the viewer can be ‘helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.’

Take a look at the trailer before we move on to the memes:

Ranveer Singh and his signature antics are what make the trailer even more watchable and amusing. And it is quite obvious that a lot of memes would spring from it and Twitter would be abuzz. The hashtag #RanveervsWildWithBearGrylls has been trending on Twitter ever since. So, here is a list of some of those memes that one can scour through.

This meme shows how an employee might react after sending a risky text to their manager.

The production Studio Banijay Asia quote tweeted this viral and hilarious meme and this is what they said:

And since monsoon is in and it has been raining incessantly in various parts of India, this is what one meme said that you might relate to:

“When is India going to win the World Cup again?” If this is a question that plagues your mind then this meme is something that might answer you:

If you are someone who is scared of heights, then you might relate to this expression on Ranveer Singh's face in the trailer of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls:

This Netflix original show follows the same idea as Bear Grylls' well-liked show - Man vs. Wild which airs on the Discovery Channel. It is also available to watch on Amazon Prime in India.

