Rare twin tigresses at Thailand zoo captivate crowds with stunning beauty

Two rare golden Bengal tigresses at Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand have become a major attraction, drawing attention from both visitors and internet users. Known for their cream-coloured coats, wide eyes, and extraordinary performances, the tigresses have become a sensation, captivating audiences with their unique appearance and talents. The twin tigresses, Ava and Luna, are zoo-bred and not found in the wild.(Reuters )

The twin tigresses, Ava and Luna, both 3 years old, are not found in the wild but are a result of breeding programmes in zoos or animal breeding centres, according to their trainer, Patcharee Pipatwongchai of Chiang Mai's Night Safari.

Born in captivity, the sisters made their public debut at the zoo in June and quickly gained fame after being featured on the zoo's social media platforms. Their popularity has led to sellout crowds at the zoo's 500-seat arena, where they perform tricks under the guidance of their trainer four days a week.

Also read: Tigress Zeenat, travelling 20-25 km every night, enters Purulia: Forest official

"Seeing this tiger, I think it's incredibly intelligent and capable of delivering surprising performances like this. I’m happy that Chiang Mai has such smart animals as a key attraction," said visitor Wirunya Punyokit, a local from Chiang Mai, reported the agency.

Rare genetics behind tigresses' unique golden coats

The Thai National Parks website explains that the tigresses' rare pigmentation, which includes thick, pale gold fur with faint orange stripes and cream-coloured legs, is the result of recessive genes.

Before Ava and Luna became stars, another Thai zoo located south of Bangkok drew massive crowds with a baby hippo named Moo Deng, who similarly gained fame as an internet sensation. Moo Deng was named on The New York Times’ (NYT) “63 Most Stylish People of 2024.”

Born in early 2024, Moo Deng gained attention almost immediately when videos of her playful antics went viral on social media. Her expressive personality and seemingly boundless energy endeared her to millions, with fans spanning across continents.

Also read: Still don’t know who Moo Deng is? Hippo that’s on ‘most stylish people of 2024’ list