Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu wins ‘Social Impact Leader’ award at Google office

Ratan Tata’s aide, Shantanu Naidu, was recently honoured with the title of ‘Social Impact Leader of the Year’ at a Google for Education event. Shantanu Naidu, general manager at Tata Motors, attends a Google event.

Naidu, who is also a general manager at Tata Motors, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram by @socktalks.tv. “The short story is, tiny award, took Amma with me, made a bunch of inspiring friends,” he wrote.

Coming from a family that has worked with the Tata Group for five generations, Naidu is widely known for his close work with Ratan Tata.

The Viksit Bharat 2047- Google Education Summit 2025 celebrated individuals making a real difference in education and social impact, and Naidu stood out for his contribution. He shared the stage with Aman Gupta, Suniel Shetty, and Raj Shamani at the Google office where the event took place.

"I never thought the push for school-based entrepreneurs would be so fiery in India. And clearly there are some ridiculously inspiring people here that are prepared to roll their sleeves up," he said.

Check out the post here:

The post was shared on July 8, 2025, and has since garnered over 20,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

Many Instagram users congratulated Shantanu in the comments, calling the moment “well-deserved” and “truly inspiring.”

One of the users, @tarundeka__, commented, “Heartiest congratulations, Sir! Your dedication to social impact and your vision for a better India are truly exemplary,”.

A second user, @miss_savvy05, commented, “You’ve earned every bit of this. PROUD! Congratulations! Your Amma beside you makes this moment even sweeter, she’s absolutely lovely and must be so proud!”

Another user, @anu__from_india__, commented, “India is fortunate to have visionaries like you, working towards its growth. Wishing you continued success and impact,”.

Several users praised Shantanu for staying grounded despite his achievements, while others appreciated his sweet mention of taking his mother along.