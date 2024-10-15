Ratan Tata’s dog Goa is not dead: Mumbai cop flags fake news

A senior inspector with the Mumbai Police has clarified that contrary to rumours, Ratan Tata’s pet dog Goa is alive and well. The clarification comes amid a widely-circulated message on WhatsApp which claims that Goa died three days after the industrialist passed away on October 9. Ratan Tata with his office dog Goa in this photograph from 2020(Instagram/@ratantata)

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died late on October 9 after a brief hospitalisation. He was 86. There has been a lot of confusion online regarding the death of Ratan Tata’s dog, Goa, with rumours falsely claiming that the dog died shortly after Tata’s passing.

(Also read: Ratan Tata's dog Goa visits NCPA to pay homage to man who brought him to Bombay House)

Goa is a permanent resident of the Tata Group’s office at Bombay House. He was said to be Ratan Tata’s favourite from the many stray dogs who called Bombay House their home. In fact, Goa was also brought to Ratan Tata’s funeral to pay his respect to the industrialist and, possibly, to take part in the Parsi ritual of Sagdid, where a dog is brought to view the deceased.

Fake news

Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar has now confirmed that Goa is very much alive. Kudalkar, a well known animal lover, said that he confirmed the fact from Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu, who said that Goa is doing well.

“I verified this with Shantanu Naidu, who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine,” said the Mumbai cop in his Instagram post.

Sudhir Kudalkar who is well known for his dedication to animal welfare. Stationed at the MHB Police Station in Borivali, he regularly feeds and cares for stray animals, particularly dogs and cats, around his station. Kudalkar’s compassion for animals has earned him recognition from organisations like PETA.

The senior police inspector cautioned people against believing WhatsApp forwards without verifying them first.