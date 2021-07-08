Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

In a recent post, Raveena Tandon wrote that her house has become like the home of the fictional character Dr Dolittle. The story behind this comparison has now left people smiling. There is a possibility that the post will win your heart too.

Taking to Instagram, the former actor shared how baby animals often visit her house Neelaya. It is due to this reason she compared her house to that of Dr Dolittle’s, a fictional physician whose house was frequented by animals as he could speak to them.

“Rescuing these animal babies is a regular thing at Neelaya, my house has become like “Dr Dlittle’s” home, three owls, one monkey, a baby bat, numerous pigeons, a few parakeet, and kittens actually turn up right at our address to be rescued, the owls flew in , the monkey turned up on our tree, with his collar and leash dangling obviously someone had illegally kept him captive and he broke away, escaped and turned up on our doorstep, and the baby bat fell flat out of a nest on our terrace,” Tandon wrote. In the next few lines she added, how the animals were released with help of Peta India. Her post is complete with a few images of the animals.

Take a look at the post shared on Instagram:

Since being shared nearly three hours ago, the post has gathered more than 7,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“How cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very nice,” shared another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the share by Raveena Tandon?