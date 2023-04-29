Home / Trending / Ravi Kishan calls himself a ‘grey man’, thanks Elon Musk for verified Twitter badge

Ravi Kishan calls himself a ‘grey man’, thanks Elon Musk for verified Twitter badge

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 29, 2023 04:50 PM IST

Ravi Kishan shared a pun-intended tweet thanking Elon Musk after the verified badge against his profile was restored.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on April 11 announced that the platform would be removing the legacy blue check marks from April 20. When the day arrived, many Twitter users were taken aback to see their blue ticks gone. This move garnered mixed reactions from users, including celebrities, politicians, and media personalities. Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan also shared a tweet asking Musk on Twitter as to why his verified badge was removed. Twitter has now returned his verified badge, and Kishan shared the news with his followers with a witty tweet.

Ravi Kishan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk after his verified badge was restored.(File Photo/AP)
Ravi Kishan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk after his verified badge was restored.(File Photo/AP)

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord rejects tenant over Class 12 marks, WhatsApp conversation goes viral

“Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ????” wrote Ravi Kishan on April 21 on Twitter, expressing his shock at losing his blue verified badge. The tweet soon went viral, garnering over 1.6 million views.

Seven days later, on April 28, his verified badge was back, but it was grey instead of blue. After his verified badge was restored, the actor-turned-politician shared a tweet thanking Elon Musk and joked, “Now I’m a grey man.” Since Kishan is an MP, Twitter awarded him with the grey checkmark.

Also Read: Man claims Chrome Dino Game hack landed him an interview at Google

For the unversed, the grey checkmark represents government institutions, officials or multilateral organisations. The blue tick signifies that the user has subscribed to Twitter Blue and has provided their phone number to the platform.

Ravi Kishan’s tweet shared on April 28 has accumulated over 1.9 lakh views and thousands of likes and comments. The comments section is replete with congratulations.

Here’s how people reacted to his pun-intended tweet:

“Heartiest congratulations Hon’ble @ravikishann Sir. Keep serving the mankind,” posted a Twitter user. “Wonderful.. many many congratulations boss,” posted another. A third wrote, “Wow, Congratulations.”

Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser| Can you spot all the animals hidden in this picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral ravi kishan elon musk twitter + 2 more
its viral ravi kishan elon musk twitter + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out