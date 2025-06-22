Record-breaking heatwave to scorch New York this week, temperatures could hit 39°C

New York City is set to experience a punishing heatwave next week, with forecasters warning of extreme humidity and scorching temperatures that could break 137-year-old records. The heat is expected to peak on Tuesday at 102°F (39°C), following a 100°F high on Monday, far surpassing the previous record of 96°F for both days, set in 1888. Governor Kathy Hochul issued an “extreme heat” warning Friday for much of New York.(Pexel)

“Unfortunately, it’s going to be very humid along with the heat,” said Fox Weather Meteorologist Stephanie Van Oppen. “It’s the type of air that feels like you’re walking through a swimming pool. It clings to you, it’s very sweaty.”

The dew point is expected to climb into the high 60s or 70s, pushing the "feels-like" temperature up to a stifling 105°F. Van Oppen cautioned, “That’s definitely dangerous for people to be out in for too long… Next week’s going to be a hot one.”

Governor Kathy Hochul issued an “extreme heat” warning Friday for much of New York State, calling heat the “number one cause of weather-related death” and urging residents to prepare accordingly.

Social media is buzzing with reactions to the intense heatwave, with many users describing it as “unbearable."

Take a look at the posts:

A user wrote, “A heatwave? All this rain and then NY gets hit with a heatwave? Just end me.”

Another wrote, “The amount of people who think dry heat is better than humidity is crazy. We are in an oven! Some nights it doesn’t even cool off and by 5am it’s 80! Yea there may be only 10% humidity between 40-60% humidity is actually good for the body”

Another noted, “You don’t realise the houses here are designed to keep heat in and I’ve lived in the Middle East, so I know what heat is”

One added, “Ahhh the last two days were brutal for me…it’s not even july I’m glad we can look forward to lower temps and I can show some effort in the gym again”

Another added, “No way you guys don’t have AC and live in old fashioned homes designed to trap heat too? Mexico is just like the UK then!”