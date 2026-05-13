‘Rejection is redirection’: Delhi woman recalls multiple setbacks before landing Microsoft job

Landing a job at Microsoft is often seen as a dream achievement for many professionals. However, for one woman, the journey to getting there was filled with repeated disappointments, emotional breakdowns and several rejections.

A woman opened up about facing repeated rejections before finally getting hired by Microsoft. (Instagram/mallikamohta)

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A woman from Delhi named Mallika Mohta recently shared her experience on Instagram, opening up about the struggles she faced during her job search before finally securing a role at Microsoft. Her honest and emotional post has now struck a chord with many people online.

(Also read: Indian Microsoft techie overcomes 7 H-1B rejections to achieve green card dream)

In the video, Mallika reflected on the difficult phase of applying for jobs and constantly dealing with rejection emails and unsuccessful interviews. Along with the clip, she shared a heartfelt caption that many users related to.

(Also read: Indian techie says quitting $250K Microsoft US job improved his quality of life: 'I have a cook and driver now')

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{{^usCountry}} “Rejection is redirection. This one is a little personal, there were multiple times I broke down because of rejections during my job search process; the cycle of applying, interviewing, cold messaging, preparing, it drains you. If you’re in a similar boat, I see you. Just keep going and have faith, life has it’s ways of working out,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rejection is redirection. This one is a little personal, there were multiple times I broke down because of rejections during my job search process; the cycle of applying, interviewing, cold messaging, preparing, it drains you. If you’re in a similar boat, I see you. Just keep going and have faith, life has it’s ways of working out,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet relates to the emotional toll of job hunting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet relates to the emotional toll of job hunting {{/usCountry}}

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The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with several users flooding the comments section to share their own experiences with rejection, career struggles and perseverance.

(Also read: Hyderabad Microsoft techie recalls flying to Seattle as a fresher: ‘Everything felt surreal’)

One user wrote, “Needed to hear this today.” Another commented, “Job hunting genuinely affects mental health more than people realise.” A third user said, “Congratulations, your journey will inspire so many people.” Another added, “Every rejection really does lead somewhere better.”

Several users also praised her honesty. “Thank you for speaking openly about this phase,” one person wrote. Another commented, “People only celebrate the final offer letter, not the struggle behind it.” One user said, “Currently facing this exact situation, hoping things work out soon.” Another added, “This is the kind of motivation people actually need online.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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