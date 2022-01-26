Home / Trending / Jawan’s rendition of Mohammed Rafi's patriotic song on Republic Day wins hearts
trending

Jawan’s rendition of Mohammed Rafi's patriotic song on Republic Day wins hearts

Republic Day 2022: ITBP took to Twitter to share the video of a jawan singing Mohammed Rafi's patriotic song.
Republic Day 2022: The image, taken from the video, shows the jawan singing Mohammed Rafi's iconic patriotic song.(Twitter/@ITBP_official)
Republic Day 2022: The image, taken from the video, shows the jawan singing Mohammed Rafi's iconic patriotic song.(Twitter/@ITBP_official)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

To mark the occasion of Republic Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is taking to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Just like this video they shared that shows a jawan’s rendition of a famous patriotic song by Mohammed Rafi.

“Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings on #RepublicDay2022,” they wrote and also shared a few lines from the song as the caption. They also added the hashtags #RepublicDay and #Himveers.

The video opens to show two jawans. One of them is Singh who is singing the song and the other person is playing a guitar. The jawan is seen singing the song Kar Chale Hum Fida from the 1964 Hindi film Haqeeqat. Written by Kaifi Azmi, the iconic song was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few hours ago and since then, has accumulated nearly 2,800 likes. The share has also promoted people to post appreciative comments.

“Superb,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute,” posted another. One person also posted several heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter itbp mohammed rafi + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out