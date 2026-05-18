Rhino tries to flip safari jeep in Assam’s Manas National Park, terrifying video goes viral

A safari ride inside Manas National Park, Assam, turned terrifying after a rhinoceros suddenly charged at a tourist jeep and appeared to try overturning it. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned.

The incident took place during a routine jungle safari at Manas National Park.(Instagram/@ali_ashif_sk_official)

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The incident took place during a routine jungle safari when the rhino approached a stationary open jeep carrying tourists. Within moments, the animal rammed the vehicle with force using its horn, causing panic among the passengers.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by user Ali Asif Sk Official, shows the rhino repeatedly pushing the safari jeep and attempting to lift or flip it while frightened tourists remain seated inside. The vehicle can be seen shaking violently as the animal continues its aggressive charge.

Take a look below:

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Ranthambore safari nightmare: Guide abandons tourists inside national park known for housing tigers) Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Ranthambore safari nightmare: Guide abandons tourists inside national park known for housing tigers) Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clip has gone viral, sparking a discussion about wildlife safety and safari regulations. Several social media users criticised the safari operators, alleging that the vehicle had moved too close to the animal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has gone viral, sparking a discussion about wildlife safety and safari regulations. Several social media users criticised the safari operators, alleging that the vehicle had moved too close to the animal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There should be strict action against the driver and the tour guide for not maintaining adequate distance. It’s not a joke to stand so close to an Indian Rhino. They are so protective of their areas,” one user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There should be strict action against the driver and the tour guide for not maintaining adequate distance. It’s not a joke to stand so close to an Indian Rhino. They are so protective of their areas,” one user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Animals are fed-up of seeing humans in their area,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Animals are fed-up of seeing humans in their area,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Unnecessary kept the vehicle close to the rhino, asking for it,” a third user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Unnecessary kept the vehicle close to the rhino, asking for it,” a third user said. {{/usCountry}}

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Others pointed out how powerful the animal appeared in the video. “Look how easy it is for that magnificent creature to just end it all!” one comment read.

Many users also noted that wild animals can react aggressively when they feel threatened, cornered or disturbed in their natural habitat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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