Rhino tries to flip safari jeep in Assam’s Manas National Park, terrifying video goes viral

A safari ride inside Manas National Park, Assam, turned terrifying after a rhinoceros suddenly charged at a tourist jeep and appeared to try overturning it. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned. The incident took place during a routine jungle safari at Manas National Park. (Instagram/@ali_ashif_sk_official)

The incident took place during a routine jungle safari when the rhino approached a stationary open jeep carrying tourists. Within moments, the animal rammed the vehicle with force using its horn, causing panic among the passengers.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by user Ali Asif Sk Official, shows the rhino repeatedly pushing the safari jeep and attempting to lift or flip it while frightened tourists remain seated inside. The vehicle can be seen shaking violently as the animal continues its aggressive charge.