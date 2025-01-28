Menu Explore
Robot dog and drone fight it out in wild, wild video: ‘Humanity is doomed'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 28, 2025 12:43 PM IST

A viral video of a robot dog and drone fighting each other has surprised social media users. It has also prompted intense discussion on the future of warfare.

A viral video, which many are labelling “futuristic warfare,” has taken over social media. It shows a robot dog and a drone fighting with each other, equipped with fireworks. While the video has impressed many, some have been left fearing the future of humanity.

A robot dog and a drone fighting each other. (Screengrab (Rednote))
A robot dog and a drone fighting each other. (Screengrab (Rednote))

“The First War of Machines: Video of a battle between a drone and a robot dog goes viral in China. The firefight was conducted using fireworks. It is unclear whether the devices were being controlled by someone, and the location of the footage remains undisclosed,” Nexta TV wrote along with the video on X.

The video opens with a hovering drone and a robot fighting with fireworks. This scene continues till the end of the video.

How did social media react?

The video has been going viral on several social media platforms, including X and Instagram. An individual on Instagram posted, "Humanity is doomed.” Another added, “What’s the purpose? I’m pretty sure we’re a long way away from not killing people in war zones.”

While an X user shared, “In the near future there will be millions of drones fighting,” another wrote, “What wars in the future will look like.”

Robot dogs and drones, once the stuff of science fiction, now serve practical purposes across various fields. Their presence reflects humanity's remarkable advancements in robotics and AI. While these innovations bring convenience and efficiency, they also spark discussions about ethics, privacy, and the potential for over-dependence on technology in modern society.

What are your thoughts on this video of a fight between a robotic dog and a drone? Did the clip leave you surprised?


