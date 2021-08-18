Robots effortlessly complete parkour course, viral video will make your jaw drop

Do you follow Boston Dynamics’ YouTube channel? Then you may be aware that at times they share those videos of robots that are super fun to watch. Their latest video is the same and it shows two robots effortlessly completing a parkour obstacle course. There is a high possibility that the video will make your jaw drop in amazement.

“Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team at Boston Dynamics to experiment with new behaviors. In this video our humanoid robots demonstrate their whole-body athletics, maintaining its balance through a variety of rapidly changing, high-energy activities. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we demonstrate how we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence,” they wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at what the video shows:

The clip, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared a lot of comments while reacting to the clip. Some also suggested what kind of obstacle course the robots should do next.

“Next challenge: American Ninja Warrior course,” suggested a YouTube user. “When it vaulted over the platform my jaw dropped, and when they performed backflips my mind was blown. What a technical marvel,” expressed another. “They did it ... we are literally living in a sci-fi movie. The agility, complexity and eventual utility of these robots are mind blowing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

