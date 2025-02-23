Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav step out to try Indian street food in Dubai ahead of India vs Pak. Watch

Ahead of the India-Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy tonight, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav were spotted out and about in Dubai. The Team India stars were seen at a popular Indian street food spot in Dubai on February 22. A huge crowd gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of the cricketers. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav spotted at a popular Dubai eatery.(Instagram/@rajuomlet)

The India-Pakistan match is taking place in Dubai after India refused to travel to tournament hosts Pakistan. The neighbours only meet in multi-nation events because of political friction between the two countries.

Nevertheless, their arch rivalry has ensured that Indian vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated and widely watched by fans on both sides of the border.

Viral video

A video that has gone viral online ahead of the Champions Trophy showdown shows Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav tucking into a plate of food at Raju Omlet. The official Instagram page of Raju Omlet shared the video one day ago, and it has since garnered thousands of views.

“And there he is… the Hitman… enjoying a winning meal. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav at Raju Omlet - now that’s an egg-stra special sight,” the Instagram account captioned the video.

The video shows how a large crowd gathered outside the popular eatery to watch the cricketers as they tucked into a plate of food. From schoolkids in uniforms to grown men and women, everyone wanted a glimpse of the athletes. The video also shows Rohit Sharma surrounded by dozens of people, many of whom tried to get a picture with the India skipper.

Owned by Nakul Meherish, Raju Omlet serves a variety of egg-based dishes. The eatery was inspired by a visit to India where Meherish’s father saw an egg cart, according to Images RetailMe. “Looking back, I can say that Raju Omlet started as an accident, at best as a side hustle,” the businessman told the news magazine.

(Also read: Men recreate Chak De India song to cheer for Team India ahead of high-voltage Pakistan clash)