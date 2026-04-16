‘Royal chai’: Man rents Rolls Royce for 1 lakh to sell tea, reveals earnings

A man’s unusual business experiment of selling tea from a rented Rolls Royce has caught the attention of social media users. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named @deluxebhaiyaji, shows how he attempted to combine luxury with a simple street beverage to test whether the concept could turn profitable.

A man rented a Rolls Royce to sell tea, tested the idea, but ended up making a loss.(Instagram/deluxebhaiyaji )

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(Also read: Delhi man spots Rolls Royce patrol car of Dubai Police, internet stunned)

In the video, the man explains his idea and execution in detail. “Let's see how much money can be earned by selling tea in a Rolls Royce. First of all, I went to a luxury car rental place and rented a Rolls Royce for ₹1 lakh. Then, I shared the idea with a tea-stall owner and we struck a deal. After that, I got posters printed for the customers and brought the car to the location. By the way, this is an experiment,” he says.

He further describes how he planned the setup to attract customers. “I told the tea-stall owner what ingredients were needed to make the tea. To attract customers, I used a lot of things like snacks, a table, and more. After doing all this, people were paying a lot of attention. Reading the poster, many people came and I asked them all ‘Have you ever had tea in a Rolls Royce? No? For ₹1000, you can sit inside a Rolls Royce and enjoy tea.’ Done! I greeted the customers with a Rolls Royce umbrella. Then, I prepared a special saffron tea and served it in the VIP car. I then closed the door and left for a ride.”

Experiment fails to turn profit

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the buzz and curiosity, the experiment did not result in profits. The man revealed the financial outcome towards the end of the video. “Seeing the Rolls Royce, even families came for the experience. Seeing the car, many people came. I sold one cup of tea for ₹300 and charged separately for sitting in the car. Our total cost was ₹1,08,000 and my total revenue was ₹88,400. But that's okay, at least I made people happy!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the buzz and curiosity, the experiment did not result in profits. The man revealed the financial outcome towards the end of the video. “Seeing the Rolls Royce, even families came for the experience. Seeing the car, many people came. I sold one cup of tea for ₹300 and charged separately for sitting in the car. Our total cost was ₹1,08,000 and my total revenue was ₹88,400. But that's okay, at least I made people happy!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with the caption “Royal chai” and quickly drew a wide range of reactions from viewers online.

(Also read: Watch: 72-year-old Indian woman goes viral for driving Rolls-Royce in Dubai)

Internet reacts

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is what happens when creativity meets luxury, even if profit does not follow.” Another said, “ ₹1000 for tea in a Rolls Royce is more about the experience than the drink.” A third commented, “At least he admitted the loss honestly, that itself is rare on social media.”

Others had mixed views. One user remarked, “Good idea for content, not for business.” Another added, “People will try anything for a unique experience these days.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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