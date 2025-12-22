40,000 for Indian fine dining in Chicago? Internet reacts to Michelin star experience

An Indian content creator has set social media abuzz after sharing a video of his dining experience at a one Michelin star Indian restaurant in Chicago, where the bill for the meal touched nearly ₹40,000. The video was posted by Anushk Sharma, who documented the entire tasting menu experience and offered candid reactions to each course. Internet was divided as a ₹ 40,000 Indian fine dining experience in Chicago went viral.(Instagram/anushkinusa)

The clip opens with Sharma setting the context for viewers. “We just ate food here for ₹40,000. It’s an Indian Michelin star restaurant here in Chicago and it is definitely worth it,” he says, before turning the camera towards the elegantly plated dishes arriving at the table.

Modern twists on familiar flavours

As the video progresses, Sharma walks viewers through the multi course tasting menu, highlighting how traditional Indian flavours have been reimagined. He showcases dishes such as dhokla paired with curry leaf and mustard, and pani puri infused with passion fruit, buckwheat and green apple. The presentation, he notes, felt refined yet respectful of the original flavours.

More experimental plates also feature prominently, including a mushroom galouti served as an eclair with goat cheese and truffle. Sharma pauses to share his reactions, often remarking on the balance of flavours and the thought that seemed to go into each dish.

Thoughtful plating and careful pacing

The video also includes dishes like yogurt chaat with strawberry and tamarind, and medu vada paired with butternut squash and tomato pachadi. Sharma observes that each plate appeared carefully constructed, adding that the pacing of the courses felt deliberate rather than rushed.

For the main courses, he highlights items such as celeriac kebab and paneer kofta served with black dairy dal and garlic naan. Dessert followed with mango delight and assorted sweet treats, which he described as a fitting end to the elaborate meal. Throughout, Sharma offers brief but honest feedback on taste, texture and the overall dining experience.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts to price and portions

While many viewers praised the creativity and global recognition of Indian cuisine, the price point and portion sizes quickly became a talking point in the comments section. One user wrote, “Indian food getting Michelin recognition is a proud moment, but ₹40,000 still feels steep.” Another commented, “This looks amazing, but I would still crave street food after this.” A third viewer said, “Fine dining is about experience, not quantity, and this seems to deliver that.” Others were less convinced, with comments like, “The plating is beautiful, but the portions look too small,” and “At this price, I expect to leave completely full.” Another user added, “It’s great to see Indian flavours on a global stage, even if it’s not for everyone’s pocket.”