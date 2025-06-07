5 Parle-G sold for 2,300 in Gaza? Father’s war reality claim shocks internet

A video of a kid receiving Parle-G, her favourite biscuits, from her father in Gaza has shocked social media. In the video, the man claims that the item is sold for ₹2,300 - a huge difference from its humble pricing in India - amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. A father in Gaza claimed he had to pay an exorbitant price for a packet of Parle-G. (X/@Mo7ammed_jawad6)

“After a long wait, I finally got Ravif her favorite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from €1.5 to over €24, I just couldn’t deny Rafif her favorite treat,” X user Mohammed Jawad wrote.

In addition to the video, which shows Ravif receiving her biscuits, Jawad also posted a picture of her relishing the treat.

Though HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the X post, the share has taken social media by storm. While many showed sympathy, some tagged Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar, urging him to send biscuits to the kid.

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “S Jaishankar, That baby is eating India's favourite biscuit. Look, I know we are neutral about the war. But can we please send more Parle G to Palestine? These are glucose biscuits that will help relieve the civilian population.” Another urged, "India should send some more food and medicines to Palestine.”

A third posted, “It's very saddening to see this.” A fourth remarked, “These are my favourite biscuits, too, from my childhood.” A few on social media simply expressed their shock and surprise.

HT.com has reached out to the company. This report will be updated when a response is received.

Steep pricing in the black market:

According to a report by NDTV, the humanitarian aid that enters Gaza is often sold at a steep price in the black market. Dr Khaled Alshawwa, a 31-year-old surgeon based in Gaza City, told NDTV, “The problem isn't with the original suppliers or taxation,” adding, “These goods usually enter Gaza as humanitarian aid, free of charge. But only a minority receives them. Scarcity turns them into high-priced black market goods.”

“The closure of borders for more than three months now has allowed only a scarce amount of very basic needs that don't meet the needs of 2 million people. So when some people are able to get some, or when looting happens, these foods are being sold at very high, unaffordable prices,” the doctor continued.