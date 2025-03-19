Russian man retires at 23 with full pension after just 2 years of work. Here's how

Retirement is usually associated with old age, but a young Russian man has managed to achieve what most can only dream of—retiring in his early 20s with a full pension. Pavel Stepchenko, a 23-year-old from Donetsk, leveraged a unique legal provision to retire after just two years of service, a case that has now been recognised as a national record. A Russian man retired at 23 with a full pension.(Interrecord.ru)

A fast-tracked career

As reported by Oddity Central, Stepchenko began his career path early, enrolling at the educational institution of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs at just 16. After five years of rigorous training, he secured a job in the territorial division of the internal affairs system. However, his career was cut short in a way few could have anticipated.

Thanks to a special provision in Russian law, individuals serving during periods of martial law receive three months of credited service for each actual month worked. This allowed Stepchenko to accumulate the required service years at an accelerated pace. By November 28, 2023, he applied for retirement and was granted a full pension, as per Russian Federation laws at the time.

Official recognition

Stepchenko’s unusual achievement did not go unnoticed. Experts from the International Record Registration Agency INTERRECORD officially verified his retirement, recording it in the Register of Records of Russia, commonly known as the Book of Records of Russia.

Russian state-controlled media have framed Stepchenko’s case as proof of the country’s robust social protection system. Yet, others argue it exposes loopholes that may not be sustainable in the long run.

Regardless of the debate, Stepchenko now enjoys a privilege few in their 20s can even consider—financial security and complete freedom, all before many his age even land their first serious job.