Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Friendship Day with old pic of him with his friends

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took a moment to pause and celebrate the essence of friendship on Friendship Day, which is being celebrated today, August 6. He shared a throwback picture of him with his friends from Sahitya Sahwas, the housing society where he spent the early years of his life.

Sachin Tendulkar posing with his friends. (Twitter/@sachin_rt)

Not just this, he also encouraged people to take a moment to appreciate their own friendships by tagging and letting their friends know just how special they are.

“Amid the hustle bustle, let’s pause and celebrate friendship! Today on #FriendshipDay, I remember my first bunch of friends from Sahitya Sahwas and those priceless memories which bring an instant smile to my face and I feel fortunate for being in touch with them even till this day. Tag such friends of yours and let them know that they’re special!” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing a picture of him with his friends on Twitter.

The picture shows Sachin Tendulkar striking a pose along with a bunch of friends who continue to bring an ‘instant smile to his face’.

Take a look at the rare picture tweeted by Sachin Tendulkar on Friendship Day:

Tendulkar tweeted the picture a few hours ago. It has since then gathered more than 1.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of Tendulkar’s post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this picture shared by Sachin Tendulkar:

“Nicee , It would be great to see the same friends with the latest photos together @sachin_rt,” posted an individual. Another added, “Where are your friends right now? I mean are you still in contact with them?”

“Those guys are the proudest now because they are the friends of the greatest player in cricket history,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Wow. What a nostalgic one!” “Man with a golden heart,” expressed a fifth.

