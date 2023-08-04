Virat Kohli travels in private jet, netizens react

Virat Kohli recently shared a picture of him sitting in a private jet. As the ace cricketer was all smiles while sitting in the plane, his picture didn't sit right with many people on Instagram. Several took to the comments section of the post and slammed Kohli for travelling in a chartered flight. Virat Kohli sitting in a chartered flight.(Instagram/@ViratKohli)

"Thank you @acs_aircharter and @capt.abupatel for arranging my flight and great service too," wrote Virat Kohli as he shared the pictures from the flight.

Take a look at his post below:

This post was shared on August 2. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 55 lakh times. Many even took to the comments section to share their reactions to the picture. Several people were not happy with him for flying private and mentioned the impacts it can have on the environment.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Climate change has left the chat." Another shared, "What happened to all the gyan on Diwali pollution?" A third commented, "I love him in the game, but just saying, next Diwali, let's not burst crackers. But fly a private air charter." A fourth added, "What about the environment? Ab kaha chala gaya woh gyan? It only comes on Diwali and Holi?" "What happened to the match against pollution? Did you lose that one too?" said a fifth. A sixth expressed, "Did you really need a personal flight? Or you might have more than enough money to waste on things like this."