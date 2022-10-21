Sachin Tendulkar shares a humorous post to wish Virender Sehwag 44th birthday

Whatever the game's format, Virender Sehwag was renowned for his powerful batting and big shots. The former cricket player had a reputation for going for extra runs to reach a century. As Sehwag turned 44 yesterday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a cheeky message for him.

Tendulkar shared an old photograph from the field where both of them can be seen celebrating a wicket. In the post, Tendulkar wrote, "Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru! (After hitting one boundry after another, you have reached 44. Now, you have to hit a six to cross 40. Happy birthday Viru!)"

Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai!😜



Happy birthday Viru! pic.twitter.com/4Kh8QksvRi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has received 73,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Many many Happy returns of the day to the legend @virendersehwag. Indeed the way you used to blast was always a pleasure to watch. " Another person said, "Sachin ke bolne pe Viru might reach from 44 to 50 even if it's an age. Forget just the scores." Someone even added, "Happy Birthday Viru paaji. You, along with Sachin sir, Yuvi, Dada, and Dravid sir, gave us a lot of joy & happiness. God bless you all."