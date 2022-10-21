Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar shares a humorous post to wish Virender Sehwag 44th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar shares a humorous post to wish Virender Sehwag 44th birthday

trending
Published on Oct 21, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar shared a humorous post to wish Virendra Sehwag on his birthday. Take a look at his Tweet inside.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag celebrating a wicket.(Twitter/@SachinTendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag celebrating a wicket.(Twitter/@SachinTendulkar)
ByVrinda Jain

Whatever the game's format, Virender Sehwag was renowned for his powerful batting and big shots. The former cricket player had a reputation for going for extra runs to reach a century. As Sehwag turned 44 yesterday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a cheeky message for him.

Tendulkar shared an old photograph from the field where both of them can be seen celebrating a wicket. In the post, Tendulkar wrote, "Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru! (After hitting one boundry after another, you have reached 44. Now, you have to hit a six to cross 40. Happy birthday Viru!)"

Take a look at the birthday wish made by Sachin Tendulkar here:

Since this post was shared, it has received 73,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Many many Happy returns of the day to the legend @virendersehwag. Indeed the way you used to blast was always a pleasure to watch. " Another person said, "Sachin ke bolne pe Viru might reach from 44 to 50 even if it's an age. Forget just the scores." Someone even added, "Happy Birthday Viru paaji. You, along with Sachin sir, Yuvi, Dada, and Dravid sir, gave us a lot of joy & happiness. God bless you all."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar virender sehwag birthday + 1 more
sachin tendulkar virender sehwag birthday

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out