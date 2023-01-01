Sakshi Dhoni shares adorable video of MS Dhoni and daughter on New Year. Watch

MS Dhoni rang in the new year with his loved ones. Sakshi and Ziva were alongside the former captain of the Indian cricket team. They went to a fireworks display, a video of which Sakshi posted on her Instagram account. In the message, Sakshi also wished her followers a happy new year on behalf of the entire Dhoni family. The opening scene of the clip shows Ziva laughing while being held in the arms of her father. They both are closely watching fireworks as Sakshi Dhoni seems to be recording the video from behind.

This video was shared just a few hours back on the social media platform. Since being uploaded, it has already been liked by more than three lakh people and has had several comments. Many people adored the video.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Wish you very Happy New Year 2023 with love, Prosperity, Good Health, Wealth and peace of life. " A second person wrote, "What a start of new year morning seeing my main man." A third person added, "Everything gets even more special when it gets a Mahi touch. "