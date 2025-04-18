‘Salary 2.5 crore, fit, attractive’: Woman’s husband checklist sparks online backlash

A woman’s exhaustive list of demands for a potential husband has set the internet buzzing after a man she matched with on Hinge shared the bold requirements on Reddit, triggering both disbelief and debate. Reddit users quickly reacted, many calling out the contrast between her demands and her own financial status.(Pexel)

The man, surprised by what he saw on her profile, messaged her: “I just read your profile. Tell me about the checklist.” She replied with a coy, “Wanna see it?” to which he eagerly responded, “Of course I do!”

What followed was a full-fledged manifesto, humorously dubbed “Bare Minimum for a Husband.” It featured 18 non-negotiable traits, from luxury preferences and chivalry to a six-figure income and complete control of birth control.

Take a look at the post:

Reddit users quickly reacted, many calling out the contrast between her demands and her own financial status. “Send the list back to her and ‘watch her get mad at you for demanding so much of her,’” one user wrote.

The original poster responded, “Actually that’s exactly what I did. She proceeded to tell me that she makes less than $10K a year as a part-time personal trainer.” He added, “I then invited [her] to my place for some casual fun and told her to bring wine. She unmatched me.”

One Redditor tried to put things into perspective with some rough math. “I did a vague search and saw that 2.3 percent of all men (I assume American men?) make over $300K a year,” they wrote. “That doesn’t even break down how many of those men are even available/single.”

While many were quick to criticise, others acknowledged that setting standards isn’t wrong—though the scale of this list raised eyebrows. “Sure, the list is long — but if he’s out there, hopefully he comes bearing wine, W-2s and a willingness to do the dishes,” one user joked.

