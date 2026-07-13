‘Salary below 1 lakh? Switch jobs’: Man says professionals should chase growth before opportunities shrink

A man’s advice to professionals earning less than ₹1 lakh a month has sparked a discussion on Instagram. In a video, he urged employees to focus on increasing their salary through upskilling, certifications and frequent job switches before reaching a stage in their careers when changing roles may become more difficult.

A man said employees earning under ₹1 lakh should switch jobs before career opportunities became limited. (Instagram/growth_spree)

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The man, identified as Sunny Kumar, argued that the early years of a person’s career should be used to pursue better opportunities rather than becoming too comfortable in one organisation or position.

(Also read: ₹45,000 monthly salary to living in Switzerland without a job: Indian woman explains her career shift">From ₹45,000 monthly salary to living in Switzerland without a job: Indian woman explains her career shift)

‘Make as many job switches as possible’

“If your salary is less than 1 lakh/month, then this is the time when you should make as many job switches as possible,” Kumar said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He advised professionals to take every possible step to improve their compensation and career prospects. “Do whatever it takes to increase your salary, to increase your CTC. Upskill, do certifications, make a job switch because after a certain point in your career, even if you want to make a switch, it will be very difficult,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He advised professionals to take every possible step to improve their compensation and career prospects. “Do whatever it takes to increase your salary, to increase your CTC. Upskill, do certifications, make a job switch because after a certain point in your career, even if you want to make a switch, it will be very difficult,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Kumar, professionals in their late twenties and early thirties are often in the best position to explore new roles, learn additional skills and negotiate better salaries.

“That’s why, till the time you reach 30, 31, 32, this is the best phase in your career and in your life when you can make as many job switches as possible,” he said.

Warns against becoming complacent

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Kumar also cautioned employees against becoming comfortable with their current salary or job situation. He claimed that career opportunities may gradually reduce as people gain more experience, take on additional responsibilities or reach a particular level in their professional lives.

“Right now, it’s not the time for you to get comfortable and complacent because once you cross a particular threshold in your life and career, opportunities are going to get reduced drastically,” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Salary less than 1 lakh/month,” and received mixed reactions from social media users.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

One user asked, “How can we determine which skill to learn when planning a job switch? It is very confusing to make a decision, especially since the market also demands prior experience in that particular field. So, what is the solution?”

(Also read: Bengaluru man says loyalty does not always pay in corporate jobs, advises switching when growth stops)

Another person highlighted the difficulties facing jobseekers and wrote, “Getting a job has become challenging these days.” A third user appeared to regret not following similar advice earlier, commenting, “It’s quite late now.” Supporting Kumar’s argument, another added, “I completely agree with this.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)