Sara Tendulkar shares video with Pakistani LGBTQ influencer Sufi Malik, breaks the internet

Sara Tendulkar, the 26-year-old daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has broken the internet by sharing visuals of her day out with Pakistani-origin lifestyle influencer Sufi Malik. The two friends enjoyed a picnic and attended a Karan Aujla concert together in London, according to photos and videos shared on their Instagram accounts. Sara Tendulkar and Sufi Malik in London(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Sufi Malik, whose real name is Sundas, is best known for being one half of the former same-sex couple Anjali and Sufi. The two broke up in March this year - days before their wedding. Indian-origin Anjali and Pakistani-origin Sufi, both based in the US, called their breakup a mutual decision that they said was taken because of infidelity on Sufi’s part.

On Tuesday, Sara Tendulkar shared a series of photos and videos taken at London’s Regent's Park. One video in the carousel shows her with Sufi Malik. Sara was seen wearing a baby pink top in the video, while Sufi wore a jacket.

Sufi Malik also shared photos from the picnic on her own Instagram account.

The two also attended the Karan Aujla concert that took place in London earlier this week, as per their Instagram Stories.

Sara Tendulkar and Sufi Malik together was on nobody’s 2024 Bingo card

To say that social media was surprised to see the two together would be an understatement. After going viral on Instagram, their video reached X, where people wondered whether it was a publicity stunt or a promotional post for a brand.

The comments section of their respective posts has been filled with stunned comments - with Sara’s post collecting a staggering 2,300 comments in less than a day.

“Omg what’s Sufi doing there,” wondered one Instagram user. “Sara and Sufi: The crossover we didn’t expect,” another said.

Eagle-eyed Instagram users also pointed out that the pictures were shared online shortly after the September 8 birthday of Sara’s rumoured boyfriend, Shubman Gill.