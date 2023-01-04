Satish Shah’s response to racist slur at UK’s Heathrow Airport goes viral

Veteran actor Satish Shah recently overheard an unpleasant comment from a staff member at Londons’s Heathrow Airport. He immediately replied to the racist slur targeted at him with a smile. The actor has now taken to Twitter to share the entire incident, and his response has gone viral. While many in the comments section shared similar stories, some lauded Satish Shah for giving a befitting reply.

“I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ‘how can they afford 1st class?’,” tweeted actor Satish Shah.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

After Shah’s tweet went viral, Heathrow Airport responded and wrote, “Good morning, we’re sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?”

Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us? — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 3, 2023

Since being shared on January 2, Satish Shah's tweet has raked up more than one million views. It has also accumulated several likes and retweets. Many shared their experiences in the comments section.

“In 2006, only 28 at the time, I was on BA (British Airways) club class in 2006 courtesy of my client. The BA staffer (a middle-aged white) looked at me at check-in patronizingly and said - this is for club class only. I handed over my ticket casually and waited for his face to turn a shade of ruby red,” shared an individual. “In 2019, going through the security check at Heathrow Airport was the worst nightmare. The staff shouted while we were keeping our bags in the scanner. Their staff is on the worst behaviour, and I guess they don’t know people just have two hands and it takes time to put the bag in the tray,” posted another. “Sir, you reminded me of a similar incident at Heathrow when the immigration woman, after checking my Hotel accommodation, sneered how I could afford it. This was in the 80s,” expressed a third. “Replied aptly,” commented a fourth. "

