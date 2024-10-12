‘Scary’: Couple on bike experiences a hair-raising encounter as they come face-to-face with a lion. Watch

In a shocking incident, a couple out for a peaceful night ride on their motorbike found themselves face-to-face with a lion, resulting in a terrifying encounter. The entire episode was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, leaving viewers stunned by the footage. A couple fled in fear after encountering a lion during a night bike ride in Gujarat's Somnath.(X/@Superoverr)

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the event took place on October 6 at around 11:00 pm near the Shri Ram Temple in Nawabandar village, located in Gujarat’s Somnath district.

Mistaken identity: Dog or lion?

The couple, unaware of the impending danger, initially mistook the figure standing in the middle of the road for a stray dog. However, as they got closer, they realised the horrifying truth—it wasn’t a dog, but a lion standing in their path.

Startled and frozen in fear for a brief moment, the couple’s instincts kicked in, and they leapt off their bike. Panicking, they abandoned their vehicle and ran for their lives down the road, hoping to escape the jaws of the big cat.

Watch the clip here:

The lion’s reaction: More curious than aggressive

Interestingly, the lion did not appear aggressive. According to the CCTV footage, the wild animal seemed more puzzled than predatory. As the couple sprinted away, the lion watched them calmly with what appeared to be mild curiosity. It slowly started to follow the direction in which they had run, but it made no attempt to chase or attack.

A street dog that had been standing nearby also fled the scene shortly after, likely spooked either by the lion’s presence or the couple’s sudden flight. Whether the dog was more terrified of the lion or the fleeing humans remains a mystery.

Prior sightings of lions in Gujarat

This isn’t the first time lions have been spotted near human settlements in Gujarat. Earlier this year, a pride of 14 lions, including lionesses and cubs, was caught on camera crossing a road in the Amreli district, near Gir National Park. The video, which went viral on social media, captivated viewers as it showed the rare sight of a large pride moving together in the darkness.

Take a look here:

