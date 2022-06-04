‘Scenes from an orbital restaurant’: Pics show astronauts enjoying pizza. Post amuses people

Nasa’s posts never fail to create buzz among people. The case is the same with their latest share that shows astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) enjoying a pizza party. There is a chance that the post will leave you smiling.

“Scenes from an orbital restaurant,” Nasa wrote. Then they added a few lines about some members of the International Space Station crew enjoying the dish. “Here’s a slice of life from the International Space Station (@ISS). While crew members orbit about 250 miles (402 km) above us, they’re never too far from some of our favorite traditions here on Earth – like pizza night,” they added.

“Crew members can choose from about 200 different items for their standard menu – all of which has been tested, prepared, and packaged by the Space Food Systems Laboratory at @NASAJohnson,” they explained. The space agency also shared more details about the pictures.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about 12 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who also shared how the images amused them.

“They all look so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Big fan of pizza, but space pizza is outta this world,” joked another. “Time to start a Space Recipe Book!” commented a third. “Wow! It’s amazing,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

