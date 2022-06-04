Home / Trending / ‘Scenes from an orbital restaurant’: Pics show astronauts enjoying pizza. Post amuses people
trending

‘Scenes from an orbital restaurant’: Pics show astronauts enjoying pizza. Post amuses people

Nasa posted the pictures of the astronauts enjoying pizza on Instagram.
Nasa posted this picture on Instagram and that shows an astronaut enjoying pizza.(Instagram/@nasa)
Nasa posted this picture on Instagram and that shows an astronaut enjoying pizza.(Instagram/@nasa)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nasa’s posts never fail to create buzz among people. The case is the same with their latest share that shows astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) enjoying a pizza party. There is a chance that the post will leave you smiling.

“Scenes from an orbital restaurant,” Nasa wrote. Then they added a few lines about some members of the International Space Station crew enjoying the dish. “Here’s a slice of life from the International Space Station (@ISS). While crew members orbit about 250 miles (402 km) above us, they’re never too far from some of our favorite traditions here on Earth – like pizza night,” they added.

“Crew members can choose from about 200 different items for their standard menu – all of which has been tested, prepared, and packaged by the Space Food Systems Laboratory at @NASAJohnson,” they explained. The space agency also shared more details about the pictures.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about 12 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who also shared how the images amused them.

“They all look so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Big fan of pizza, but space pizza is outta this world,” joked another. “Time to start a Space Recipe Book!” commented a third. “Wow! It’s amazing,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram nasa
instagram nasa
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out