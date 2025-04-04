School janitor sentenced to 8 years for contaminating food with bodily fluids and feces: ‘I’m very f*king sick’

A former elementary school janitor in New Jersey has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to contaminating students’ food with bodily fluids and feces and for possessing child sexual abuse material, reported the New York Post. Police received information about footage showing him performing sexual acts on inanimate objects within the school. (Pexel)

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, worked at the Elizabeth F. Moore School in Bridgeton, New Jersey. He admitted to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material in January, according to a report by NBC Philadelphia.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a press release that Impellizzeri must serve at least five years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

His arrest followed a disturbing discovery—police received information about footage showing him performing sexual acts on inanimate objects within the school. A subsequent investigation unearthed alarming messages and videos on his phone.

“He states: ‘Honestly. I put bleach in their food before. They were fine, just a little sick. Oh, well. Not my problem,’” county Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel said.

“He also indicated: ‘I’m very f–king sick in the head. I admit that.’”

In another message, Impellizzeri wrote, “They had taco meat before, and I put some … poop in there and mixed it in and nobody knew the difference. They ate the s–t right up.”

Contaminated utensils

The janitor reportedly contaminated kitchen utensils with faeces, urine, and saliva. In one video, he is seen placing bread on his penis, anus, and testicles before spitting on it.

Also read: ‘Make America Go Away’: New spin on MAGA hat gains popularity with bold political message

Prosecutor Seidel described one of the videos: “He mixes the spray into the cucumbers, spits in the cucumbers, and then sprays some more. He then looks at the camera and says, ‘Oh. They smell just like f–king bleach, dude. They’re going to get so f–king sick off this s–t. They’re going to get so f–king sick, dude.’”

“He then proceeds to put the plastic wrap back on the container of cucumbers.”

During his court appearance, Impellizzeri expressed remorse. “I feel very bad about it. I wish I could go back in time and not do it, but it’s done now and I realise I have to pay for it.”

Also read: ‘1.5 lakh jobs, ₹1,000 cr in taxes’: Zepto CEO defends Indian startups amid Piyush Goyal's 'delivery boys, girls' remark

His attorney, Emily Bell, defended him, saying, “He’s not a bad person. He did some bad things. And he’s going to pay for it.”

A deeper investigation revealed he was also in possession of child sexual abuse materials. Following his arrest, the Cumberland County Department of Health took measures to ensure the school kitchen was thoroughly sanitised.

Impellizzeri had previously faced several more serious charges, including aggravated assault, tampering with food, and endangering the welfare of a child, which were dropped as part of a plea deal.