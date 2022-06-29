School kid performs magic in front of friends, video goes viral with over 125 million views

You can be of any age but magic tricks usually leave most people impressed. And the performance becomes even more enjoyable if it is done by a kid. That’s probably the reason why this video shared on Instagram is going all kinds of viral. It shows a school kid performing magic that has intrigued many including cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. There is a chance that the wonderful clip will make you say “wow” too.

The video opens to show a school kid standing amid his friends. The kid is seen holding two small items, which appear to be tiny balls, in his hand. He then shows his magic trick, not once but twice. We don’t want to give away the surprise, so watch the video to see the trick. It will likely leave you stunned:

The video has been posted on June 9. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 125 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected more than five million likes, including one from cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The video has prompted people to share various comments.

“Good speed,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's magic of speed,” shared another. “Good speed... Don’t know what he will be capable of when he turns 18..... Practice practice practice... kudos,” expressed a third. “All about speed,” commented a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions through fire emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON