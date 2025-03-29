'School wali punishment': CEO makes employee write apology 100 times for not saying 'ma'am', using her name instead

A bizarre workplace incident surfaced online, where a CEO allegedly penalised a senior employee for addressing her by name instead of "Ma'am." According to a Reddit post, the CEO made the employee write “I will not call you by your name” 100 times on paper as punishment, a method reminiscent of school discipline. The eompyee was made to write, "I will not call you by your name" 100 times.(Reddit )

The post, shared by a Reddit user who recounted the incident of a friend working at the company, described it as shocking. The friend initially texted, “You won’t believe what happened with my senior today,” before revealing that the CEO had taken extreme measures to enforce her preference for being addressed formally.

Despite the senior employee having addressed the CEO by name for over a year, the punishment was suddenly imposed. The Reddit user explained, “She was acknowledging her by her name since 1 YEAR but chose to punish her today.” The user further questioned the CEO’s approach, stating, “She could’ve warned her privately also.” Instead, the CEO allegedly made the employee submit the written lines by the end of the day and even share them in the company group, making the punishment public.

Take a look at the post:

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with users slamming the CEO's behaviour as overly authoritarian and humiliating. One user commented, “I would have written ‘I Quit’ once.” Another user suggested a more impactful response, saying, “He is a fool. He could have written 100 best reasons to leave the company and added this with the company name on LinkedIn.”

A user asked, “The CEO treated that senior as a kid, but why senior calling her by name if they already know that she is not comfortable to be called by her name?”

A user added, “Losers who can’t even stand up for themselves deserves this…”