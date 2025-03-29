Heart-wrenching video of 81-year-old waitress who ‘can hardly walk’ but still can’t retire

A heartwrenching video of a woman working at the age of 81 while unable to walk properly has surfaced online. Recorded by a mom dining at a restaurant in Pennsylvania, USA, the video shows the elderly woman walking slowly while trying her best to do her job. The mom later set up a GoFundMe for the server to help her retire. An 81-year-old server who said she has worked her whole life but is too poor to retire. (Screengrab)

Though originally posted on X, the video has made its way onto other social media platforms. “Something is VERY wrong in America. Elderly server is in her 70’s ‘and she can hardly walk’. The table next to this woman asked ‘why she was still working,’ she said ‘she only makes $910 a month on social security. And she has to still work because her bills exceed $910 a month,” an X user wrote.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

“Where is her family, when my grandparents were still alive we all came together to insure our grands never wanted for anything,” asked an X user. Another added, “If we didn't provide housing for my retired mom she would need multiple roommates to make ends meet. Not an exaggeration. A shame on our nation.”

A third expressed, “Shameful. We should be able to take care of our elderly. They deserve better.” A few, however, blamed the elderly woman for her condition. A fourth wrote, “While I do feel bad for that woman, in reality it's all about life choices. In all of her years she couldn't have gone to a trade school or College and start a career? Most of the people in that type of position are because of their own choices.”

Are people helping the server?

“My son and I met Betty today. She is a waitress at a local restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She’s 81 years old and we think she deserves to retire. This is a GoFundMe to help her retire,” the mom wrote in the GoFundMe page. The page shows that the donations have exceeded the goal of $25,000. As of now, the fund has collected $281,987 in donations.