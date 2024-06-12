Seal swims beside woman crossing the English Channel in the middle of night. Watch mind-blowing video

A swimmer’s unexpected encounter with a seal while crossing the English Channel in the middle of the night has left people surprised. The video shows how the sea creature keeps following her but does not get in her way. The swimmer, Eva Buzo, described this incident as a “magical moment” that she would never forget. The image shows a seal swimming beside a woman crossing the English Channel. (Instagram/@evabuz)

“The swim was so difficult, and the water was so cold. 13 degrees in the water, 10 degree air temperature. I thought if I could just make it to sunrise it would warm up a bit and I would be able to make it to the finish. But with an hour before sunrise I didn’t think I would make it. Until Trudie the seal showed up!” Buzo wrote on Instagram.

She then added how Trudie played with her, swam with her and even poled her toes with its nose. Buzo explained how this unexpected companion distracted her from everything else and helped her get through to the sunrise. “She swam with me until I could see the sun start to rise and then she bounded off into the sea,” she added and concluded her post.

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 2.7 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“She’s been trying to get in touch with you about your car’s insurance,” joked an Instagram user.

“Amazing! The fact you swam the English Channel (in the middle of the night nonetheless) and that you made a seal friend too!” shared another.

“Incredible! I would get a heart attack. I mean: swimming in 13 degree water for 11 hours, swimming in the dark and noticing, there’s something underneath. Congratulations to your amazing channel swim!” posted a third.

“I feel good believing that she was sent to help you through the night! Perhaps your body or mind was giving off distress signals, and the seal responded! It would explain why she stayed until daylight and you were feeling encouraged,” wrote a fourth.

According to Euronews Albania, Eva Buzo is a human rights lawyer who tried to swim across the treacherous Otranto Channel in 2023. She started from Italy and aimed to reach the shores of Albania. However, her journey was interrupted after she got swelling from a jellyfish sting.

