Man swims next to massive anaconda. Jaw-dropping video captures encounter. Watch

A man swam alongside a colossal anaconda in the waters of a wetland in Brazil, with the heart-stopping encounter captured on camera. The viral video captured the daring encounter, showcasing the sheer size and power of the reptile. The viral video of a man swimming alongside a giant anaconda was taken in Pantanal wetland in Brazil. (Instagram)

The swimmer's audacious feat astounded viewers worldwide. But people also wondered if the act was indeed brave or fool-hardy.

The video was posted by wildlife photographer Eli Martinez on Instagram earlier this month.

“Green Anaconda in the Pantanal. Spending time with these big snakes in the wild, has been one of the great privileges of my career with wildlife,” he wrote on the caption.

Watch the viral video here:

The incident took place in the Pantanal wetlands in Brazil.

Voices of a few men, stunned by the anaconda's magnificent presence, could be heard in the video.

“Oh my god. I love her,” a man could be heard saying.

The video has garnered over 35 million views and over seven lakh ‘likes’. Many users who watched the video felt that the snake in the video appears like it has eaten something, likely a crocodile, going by the bulge on its body.

“Gorgeous. Hope she wasn't feeling too threatened by you guys being so close while she was so vulnerable while digesting that huge meal she had,” a woman wrote in the comments section.

Many others praised the person who recorded the video. A user called the cameraman a “superman”.

Anacondas are a group of snakes found in the tropics of South America. They prey on aquatic animals as well as large domestic animals. Earlier this year, researchers in the Amazon discovered the world's largest snake species - an enormous green anaconda - in Ecuador's rainforest that split off from its closest relatives 10 million years ago though they still nearly look identical to this day