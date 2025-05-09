‘Send them pakking’: Amul ad amid India-Pakistan conflict gets internet’s seal of approval

India and Pakistan have exchanged gunfire and airstrikes in the most recent escalation between the two countries in years. This came after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Social media is packed with reactions from people, brands, and celebrities from both sides of the border. Amul has shared its ad, and has won people’s hearts. An ad posted by Amul amid the India-Pakistan conflict. (X/@Amul_Coop)

“#Amul Topical: The India-Pakistan conflict,” the diary giant wrote on X. The doodle it shared has the words, “Send them pakking” written on it. It also says, “Amul proudly Indian”.

The visual features the iconic Amul girl along with Col Sofia Quraishi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, two women officers who informed the world about Operation Sindoor, along with the foreign secretary, Vikram Misri. While Quraishi is from the Indian Army's signal corps, Singh is a helicopter pilot.

In the picture, the Amul girl is seen saluting the women officers standing in front of podiums.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Let’s do it permanently.” Another called the ad “Lovely”. A third expressed that they love the brand Amul. A fourth conveyed their reactions through a salute emoji.

On Thursday, Indian defence forces neutralised missile and drone attacks by Pakistan on military stations in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot.

Integrated Defence Services shared a post on X that read, “Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones.”

The armed forces clarified that there were no losses, adding, “Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means.”