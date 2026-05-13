Senior techie opens up about job hunt struggles, says AI hiring systems made him feel 'unhireable'

A senior software engineer’s emotional post about struggling to find work despite 25 years of experience has struck a chord online, with many tech workers saying it reflects the harsh reality of today’s hiring market. Andrew shared his frustration in a post on X after allegedly applying to more than 2,000 jobs without success. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Andrew, a veteran techie, shared his frustration in a post on X after allegedly applying to more than 2,000 jobs without success. In the post, he questioned whether years of experience had become “worthless” in an era increasingly dominated by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and AI-driven hiring tools.

“I have a hard time believing that I am just unhireable. But I have an even harder time believing that my 25 years of experience is somehow negated by the format of my resume,” he wrote.

The techie said that he had sent dozens of emails to hiring managers asking for feedback, but claimed he had received “ZERO response”. He also alleged that some ATS systems unfairly classify certain professional backgrounds. He claimed that his research into popular hiring software revealed that words like “founder” and “freelancer” were sometimes interpreted as “unemployed”.

“So, now add to everything else, I am being punished for running successful businesses for over a decade,” he wrote.

The techie said the prolonged job hunt was beginning to affect not just his finances but also his confidence and future plans. “Kind of at the end of my rope here. I have to start thinking about what retirement looks like, and I am just plain NOT HIREABLE. Career change at this point doesn't seem likely. I have literally never done anything professionally other than write software (at least, not since college anyway),” he wrote.

“This is actually going to start affecting my way of life, my standard of living, not to mention the people that count on me to provide,” he added.

Concluding his post, Andrew clarified that he was not seeking sympathy and was simply venting about a situation many others appear to be facing.