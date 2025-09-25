Search
'Set me up with your son’: Woman’s wholesome exchange with Indian cab driver wins heart

Internet praised the Uber driver’s kind-hearted nature and the wholesome bond he seemed to form with his passenger in such a short ride.

A heartwarming interaction between an Indian cab driver and a foreign passenger has gone viral, leaving social media users touched by the driver’s warmth and hospitality.

In the clip, the Uber driver warmly invites the woman to his home for a family banquet. (TikTok/@leiacoral_)
The video, originally shared on TikTok by user @leiacoral_, shows the passenger capturing her unexpected but wholesome exchange. The text overlay on the video reads: “I’m going for an Indian banquet at my Uber driver’s house and hopefully his son is my future husband.”

In the clip, the Uber driver warmly invites the woman to his home for a family banquet. She responds enthusiastically, saying, “I would love to.” She jokingly also adds, “Then, you can set me up with your son.”

The driver laughs and replies, “No problem, no problem.”

What makes the interaction even sweeter is the driver’s thoughtful gesture. He hands the woman a notepad so she can write down her favourite dishes. “Write down so I can tell my wife,” he tells her.

Clearly charmed, the passenger responds, “Oh my god, you are so cool,” before the video ends.

Social media reactions

Since being shared, the clip has quickly gained traction, garnering hundreds of likes and comments across TikTok. Viewers were quick to praise the Uber driver’s kind-hearted nature and the wholesome bond he seemed to form with his passenger in such a short ride.

“That’s soooo sweet, god bless him. can tell he is a beautiful soul,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I need an update! He sounds so sweet.”

A third shared their own similar experience, saying, “My Uber driver genuinely invited me round for dinner with his family and I regret not going.”

“Asain hospitality! We are the kindest,” commented one user.

