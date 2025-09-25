Content creator compares medicine prices in US vs Europe: 'Should be like this everywhere'

A video by a travel content creator has gone viral after he highlighted the stark difference in medicine prices between the United States and Europe. The clip was shared on Instagram by digital creator Sunny, who posts under the handle thenomadicsunny. Sunny highlighted the stark difference in medicine prices between the US and Europe.(Instagram/@thenomadicsunny)

In the video, Sunny can be seen visibly surprised by the affordability of life-saving drugs. Holding a pack of insulin, he says, “I bought this in Spain for 46 euros. In America this is like $300.” He then shows another medicine, which he also purchased for 46 euros. “In America it is $500. It’s the best you can get, basically. I’m just in shock. It should be like this everywhere, and I’m so happy and thankful to them. You don’t know how happy I am,” he says.

In the caption of the post, Sunny further points out that in the US, the same insulin can cost up to $1,000, while in Spain, it requires no prescription and costs under $100. He also highlights the troubling fact that insulin was discovered over 100 years ago, its patent sold for just $1 to make it affordable, and yet, “in the US, the price keeps climbing every year.”

“I can’t stop thinking about the people back home with type 1 diabetes who are forced to ration their insulin, risking their lives, because of corporate greed. People who shouldn’t have to choose between rent and the medication that keeps them alive. Buying insulin abroad shouldn’t be a “travel hack.” It should be basic human access, ” he wrote.

Social media reactions

Sunny’s video has struck a chord online, gathering thousands of likes and comments.

One user wrote, “Same, sometimes it’s cheaper to take a flight to Europe to buy the medication you need, and with flights and hotels it’s still cheaper than buying it in the states.”

Another added, “Makes me sick. It shouldn’t be like this. I am sorry that this must be your souvenir.”

A third user said, “Actually, it's free (with medical prescription) for Spanish and EU citizens, you're paying that for being from abroad.”

“I got sick when I was traveling in the Netherlands. I walked into a pharmacy, talked to a doctor, and got a prescription in like 20 minutes and it only cost me €30. Even just going to the doctor in then US I would be out $150 right off the bat,” shared another.