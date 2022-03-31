Shahid Kapoor's take on viral Instagram coffee trend makes netizens laugh. Watch

If you follow actor Shahid Kapoor on Instagram then you probably already have a fair idea about the kind of videos he shared on there. These are the videos that go viral in the matter of a few moments just like this latest video that has been posted by the Bollywood star. There is a chance that the video will leave you in splits just like it has been doing to other netizens.

The video opens to show Shahid Kapoor on the sets of somewhere that he is shooting. The video also features him in his vanity van, coming out of it and in other such moments. In this comedy sketch video, one can see how he is making coffee and aggressively asking people around him if they want some as well.

The video was uploaded to his Instagram page with a caption that reads, “Does anybody want coffee?” This is in reference to the audio that has been used in order to make the video. The caption is also complete with a few hashtags like #reels, #coffee, #trendingreels, #reelsindia, #reelsinstagram, #reelsviral, #coffeelover and #reelsinsta.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a little more than five hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at the actor and his hilarious antics. It has also received more than a whopping 2.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Now I want coffee too.” “Go on Koffee with Karan show then,” suggests another comment. A third comment reads, “So funny.”

What are your thoughts on this video shared by actor Shahid Kapoor?