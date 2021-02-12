Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love

In today’s edition of stories that will fill your heart with a warm feeling, here is a Reddit thread detailing various tales of love. We must warn you that some of these wholesome stories may leave you emotional too.

It all started with a post where a Redditor asked others to share about the moment when they fell in love. “What was the ‘moment’ you knew you loved/fell in love with someone?” they wrote. Netizens responded and how! However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the post:





Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. One person shared how a monopoly piece made them realise they are in love with their partner.

“I was talking to my boyfriend about how the newer versions of monopoly didn’t include the money bag and how that was my go to piece when I played. Even though he has no interest in monopoly or board games for that matter, he bought me the little piece. I had no idea he was actually paying attention to my rant. I cried so much when I received it haha,” they wrote.

An individual posted, “He stopped on the way home to help move a turtle to the other side of the road to which it was headed. He actually stopped the car, got out, helped the turtle, got back in and proceeded as if nothing had occurred. Can't help but love a man that is so kind.”

This next story of love comes with a tasty hash brown twist. “We were having breakfast. I had something sweet- waffles with berries- he had something savoury- full cooked breakfast. I liked mine but I was eyeing up his hash browns BIG TIME. I didn’t even say anything but he offered me the last bite of his hash brown anyway. I love that man so much,” expressed a Redditor.

“I was sick, so had to cancel our fourth date. He came over, cooked for me, didn't mind me being gross and snotty and even brought his pyjamas so I wouldn't feel under-dressed in mine! We're still together,” expressed a fourth.

Do you have such a story to share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ask reddit Topics