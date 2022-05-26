Shashi Tharoor replies to man’s tweet asking him to suggest name for bookstore

Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. People often get the chance to get glimpses of his rich vocabulary, including on Twitter. And expectedly, the tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Not just sharing interesting tweets, he also takes out the time to share replies to different posts addressed to him. Just like this recent share where he suggested the name of a store when one Twitter user requested him to do so.

Twitter user Shah Zahan tagged the MP in a post and asked him to suggest name for a store which will sell books and stationery and will double as an Internet cafe. “Dear @ShashiTharoor Sir, One of my bosom friend after completing his MPhil in Political Science is going to open shop in @Majuli (net cafe, books n stationary items). So he is asking 4 one unique name in English for his shop. May I request u to do favour for searching d name?” he tweeted.

Tharoor took out the time to come up with a suggestion and his answer has created a buzz among people. “How about calling it “WWW: World Wide Words”? That covers both books and the internet,” he wrote.

How about calling it “WWW: World Wide Words”? That covers both books and the internet. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 24, 2022

Shashi Tharoor's reply, since being shared, has gathered more than 1,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“It encompasses the uniqueness of the merchandise,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gem of a person. .. Respect,” commented another. “Amazing! You're too good Sir!!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?