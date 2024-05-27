Shashi Tharoor says his ‘favourite big word’ this election season is ‘defenestrate’. Here's what it means

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor revealed that his “favourite big word” this election season is "defenestrate". Tharoor, who routinely leaves people looking for the dictionary, thanks to his usage of rare English words in his speeches, writings and social media posts, said he used the word defenestrate when a journalist asked him to share his “favourite big word” to describe the current mood of the country. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.(PTI file photo)

Tharoor, 68, posted the photo of Times of India newspaper clipping with a report on his statements made in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The headline of the news report was: "Voters to defenestrate BJP: Shashi Tharoor"

"Honestly not my fault. A journalist at the Jalandhar press conference asked for my 'favourite big word' for the current situation. As some of you know, I usually tend to oblige..." he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Take a look at Tharoor's post on X:

Tharoor, according to the Times of India report, said that the people of the country had decided to "defenestrate" the BJP-ruled government.

Defenestrate, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, means "to throw (a person or a thing) out of a window".

This is not the first time Tharoor is using rarely-used words to take a dig at rival parties. Last year, when an X user asked him to share a word for the what he termed as the BJP's “Nehru obsession”, Tharoor obliged and said the word would be “malfeasance”. Malfeasance means misconduct by a public official.

Shashi Tharoor, the three-time MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is hoping for a fourth term in Lok Sabha election 2024. He faces a tough fight from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is BJP candidate from the Kerala capital.

Tharoor was in Punjab over the weekend to campaign for former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.