'Sher ki dahaad aur Viru ke vaar...': Yuvraj Singh wishes Virender Sehwag on 44th birthday

As former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag turns 44 today, the cricket fraternity and fans took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes for him. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also joined in to wish his ex-teammate Virendra Sehwag on his birthday. He posted a video on his social media handles with a sweet caption.

"The song every opposition sang when the Sultan of Multan stepped on to the field! Happy Birthday @virendersehwag! Sher ki dahaad aur Viru ke vaar ka koi muqabla nahi! Lots of love brother," read the caption of the video shared by Yuvraj Singh on Twitter. In it, one can see various moments that the two shared throughout their cricket career on and off the field. The background score Haanikaarak Bapu from Amir Khan's Dangal adds fun to the video. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the song sung by Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna, and Pritam composed it.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the video has received more than 45,900 views and close to 7,000 likes. Many took to comments to post birthday wishes.

"When we watched Veeru and Yuvii play, we thought in the future there would be many players who would play like you guys. And we are still waiting for a dhamakedaar opener and a classical southpaw. Happy Birthday Veeru ji," commented an individual. "Love to the best duo Viru Paji & Yuvi ji. Never saw someone near to you guys !! Lots of love & good luck to both of you, and many wishes to @virendersehwag. On his birthday, you have given us wonderful memories to cherish," wrote another. "What a way to wish, what a song chosen....lovely," remarked a third.

