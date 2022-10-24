Home / Trending / Shikhar Dhawan hops on viral trend to celebrate India's win over Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan hops on viral trend to celebrate India's win over Pakistan

trending
Published on Oct 24, 2022 02:30 PM IST

The video shared by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram shows him hopping on the viral trend to celebrate India's win over Pakistan.

Shikhar Dhawan hopping on the viral Instagram trend with Sagar Gaind to celebrate India's win over Pakistan. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)
Shikhar Dhawan hopping on the viral Instagram trend with Sagar Gaind to celebrate India's win over Pakistan. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)
ByArfa Javaid

A video of opening batter Shikhar Dhawan celebrating India's splendid win over Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match at MCG in Australia is gaining much traction online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows Shikhar Dhawan performing the viral Smokey Light trend in black kurta pyjama and sunglasses with his childhood friend Sagar Gaind.

"When #India beats Pakistan in #T20 World Cup," wrote Shikhar Dhawan while sharing the video. The video that opens with a text insert "That feeling...." shows Shikhar Dhawan and Sagar Gaind showing some cool moves as they hop on the viral Instagram trend to join billions of fans rejoicing in India's win. For the uninitiated, the Smokey Light trend is used to drop truth bombs on the audience. People use it on Instagram to mention something that their audience can relate to and then drop a truth bomb.

Watch the viral video shared by Shikhar Dhawan below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has received more than 2.4 million views and counting. People also took to the comments to post their thoughts.

"I was waiting for this after a win!!" posted an Instagram user with heart emoticons. "Nice sir," expressed another. "Wow," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video shikhar dhawan cricket india vs pakistan + 3 more
its viral viral video shikhar dhawan cricket india vs pakistan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out