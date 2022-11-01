Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Shikhar Dhawan's workout may motivate you to hit the gym. Watch

Shikhar Dhawan's workout may motivate you to hit the gym. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 01, 2022 02:50 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a video of him doing over head squats at the gym.

“My weekly fitness regime is four sessions of gym,” says Shikhar Dhawan.(Photo: Instagram/shikhardofficial)
ByVrinda Jain

We may not wish to leave our cosy blankets as the winter season approaches. The lack of motivation kicks in, and going outside seems like a task, especially if it is going to the gym. So, if you also feel the same, a recent video of Shikhar Dhawan may motivate you to exercise. In a reel shared by Shikhar Dhawan on his Instagram page, you can see him exercising at the gym. The short clip shows him performing overhead squats with weights. In the caption's post, the cricketer wrote, "Your body is your weapon. Keep it strong."

Take a look at Shikhar Dhawan doing overhead squats here:

Looks motivating, doesn't it? This reel was shared just a few hours back, since then, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The video also has 123,000 likes and has several comments. Many people were impressed with the cricketer's skills. One person commented, "This is the toughest exercise. It's no joke. Needs crazy, overall strength." Another person said, "Top stuff, bro. " A third person added, "Gabbar showing Gabru strength." A fifth user said, "Very hard-working guy." Many others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shikhar dhawan indian cricket team gym
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP