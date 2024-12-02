Shloka Mehta spotted enjoying music at wedding in Jaipur: 'Singing along with us'

Shloka Mehta, the elder daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, was spotted enjoying a live performance by a band at a wedding in Jaipur over the weekend. A video of her enjoying Hindi songs is doing the rounds on fan pages. Shloka Mehta enjoys a lively performance at a wedding in Jaipur.(Screengrab Instagram/@karnamtheband )

The video was posted on Instagram by the band, Karnam, which is based in Jaipur.

The band posted the video with the caption, “Glad to perform in front of the great star @shloka_ambani and so happy to see her singing along with us”.

The video shows Shloka Mehta, who is married to Akash Ambani, happily enjoying and soaking in the lively atmosphere as the band sings, creating an unforgettable moment. The hosts could be seen chatting with the Ambani bahu, who is seated in the front row.

The band’s performance of the popular song “Mere Yaara” from Sooryavanshi stood out, with many users praising the beautiful rendition.

Instagram users have flooded the comment section by praising the band for their performance, with many calling it the highlight of the wedding and applauding their ability to create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Recently, Shloka Mehta Ambani was also seen supporting Isha Ambani at the Tira Beauty event (a beauty retail platform owned by Reliance), showing her continued presence, where she wore a dazzling white gown, adding a touch of elegance to the occasion.

Many celebrities attended the event, including Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shalini Passi, and Seema Sajdeh.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have two young children, Prithvi and Veda.