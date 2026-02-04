Shloka Mehta wins trophy, Akash Ambani takes part in race at Ambani school sports day

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani took part in a running race during the annual sports day at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, joining other parents in a series of events organised by the institution. Glimpses from the event were shared on the school’s official Instagram account, showing children competing in various races while parents and even grandparents participated in specially curated activities. Glimpses from the event were shared on the school’s official Instagram account. (Instagram/@nmajsmumbai)

“EYC Sports Day 2026 was a beautiful celebration of energy, teamwork, and pure joy. From the proud march past and meaningful oath-taking ceremony to the excitement of every race, our little athletes truly showed the spirit of sports,” the school wrote.

“The day was filled with thrilling student races, laughter during the novelty events, enthusiastic parents joining the fun, and grandparents who completely stole the show! More than winning, it was about participation, encouragement, and sportsmanship, with smiles, cheers, and unforgettable memories all around,” the post added.