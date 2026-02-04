Shloka Mehta wins trophy, Akash Ambani takes part in race at Ambani school sports day
Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School shared sports day photos on Instagram, including pictures that capture Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani.
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani took part in a running race during the annual sports day at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, joining other parents in a series of events organised by the institution. Glimpses from the event were shared on the school’s official Instagram account, showing children competing in various races while parents and even grandparents participated in specially curated activities.
“EYC Sports Day 2026 was a beautiful celebration of energy, teamwork, and pure joy. From the proud march past and meaningful oath-taking ceremony to the excitement of every race, our little athletes truly showed the spirit of sports,” the school wrote.
“The day was filled with thrilling student races, laughter during the novelty events, enthusiastic parents joining the fun, and grandparents who completely stole the show! More than winning, it was about participation, encouragement, and sportsmanship, with smiles, cheers, and unforgettable memories all around,” the post added.
While several pictures focused on the students, others showed parents competing against one another. One image also captured Shloka Mehta holding a trophy alongside other mothers.
Shloka Mehta, a philanthropist and businesswoman, is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple has two children, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Ambani.
About the school
According to its official website, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) is built on the philosophies of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). The co-educational IB World School offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) in the Early Years, as well as the Primary Years and Middle Years programmes.
The institution operates from two campuses, the Jio World Centre and the Bandra-Kurla Complex, and emphasises holistic development through academics and extracurricular engagement.
