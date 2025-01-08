Menu Explore
Shocking video from Mathura shows woman lying on railway tracks as train passes over

BySimran singh
Jan 08, 2025 03:08 PM IST

A chilling video from Mathura showed a woman lying on railway tracks as a train passed over her, stunning onlookers and viewers.

A chilling video from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced on social media, showing a woman lying on railway tracks as a train passes over her. The incident, which left onlookers and viewers stunned, was shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), quickly gaining widespread attention.

The woman did not sustain injuries.(X/@Gharkakalesh )
The woman did not sustain injuries.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

The video begins with a train approaching at high speed, while frantic voices of bystanders can be heard shouting, “Leti reh, (keep lying down).” The woman can be seen lying flat between the tracks as the train moves over her. Moments later, the train comes to a halt, and the woman emerges unscathed.

The onlookers, visibly shaken yet relieved, can be heard thanking God, chanting “Mata Rani Ki Jai” in gratitude for the woman’s survival.

The video was shared with the caption, “In a hurry, a woman fell on the railway track. Just then an army special goods train arrived. The woman lay down in the middle of the track. The entire train passed over her. The woman is absolutely safe.”

Many took to the comments section to share their views. A user wrote, “It's good and thanks to her luck that she is safe!! Why are people so reckless with trains when we have heard so many cases in past… Zindagi ki race mei rehna hai toh kabhi kabhi ruk Jana chahiye aur jaldbazi nhi krni chahiye!! Do not be in a hurry, in such cases it's ok to be late that take this risk!!”

Another added, “The video is too dangerous.”

A user wrote, “Log itni jaldi q krte h.. Jb footover bridge bne hue h... To unka usa nhi krte.. Jan jokhim m dal lete h”

Take a look at the video:

In a similar incident last year, a police officer died after falling from a train at Kalyan railway station while on his way to work. The incident occurred in November. According to railway police, the deceased, Dattaray Lokhande, was survived by his wife and two children at Vidyaharta Apartments on Malang Road in Kalyan East. Originally from Manwath village in Parbhani district, he was stationed at the Railway Police Headquarters in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. On Friday morning, Lokhande was on his way to report to duty at the Ghatkopar headquarters. He had reached Platform No 7 at Kalyan station to catch a local train when, at approximately 10.50am, he fell from an unidentified train and died on the spot.

