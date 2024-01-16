close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Shreya Dhanwanthary says father prefers trains despite being in aviation

Shreya Dhanwanthary says father prefers trains despite being in aviation

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 16, 2024 08:05 PM IST

“Really?” asked an individual after actor Shreya Dhanwanthary revealed that her father prefers travelling by train despite being in aviation.

A lot is happening in the aviation world currently, with flights being delayed, diverted, and cancelled due to dense fog. Several videos and photos showcasing the chaotic conditions are also going viral on social media platforms. From an angry passenger slapping an IndiGo pilot over a flight delay to passengers stranded inside an aerobridge for hours to Mumbai flyers having meals near the runway, there are numerous posts that show how unsettling the situation is. Now, actor Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a tweet about Indian airlines. She revealed her father prefers trains despite being a part of the aviation industry.

Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a tweet on the current situation of the Indian airlines.
Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a tweet on the current situation of the Indian airlines.

Read| Surbhi Chandna slams Vistara for ‘mentally torturing’ her, says the staff is ‘incompetent’

“My father has been in the aviation industry for over 40 years. It says a lot about the state of our airlines that he chooses to travel by train,” wrote Dhanwanthary on X.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at the tweet here:

The tweet, since being shared a few hours ago, has collected over 31,200 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“Trains are preferred by most people I know, but time is of consideration; I can reach from Dehradun to Goa in a few hours, but going by train is a different journey altogether,” posted an individual.

Another added, “My dad was in railways. He takes the bus.”

“Really?” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to IndiGo passenger slapping pilot over flight delay

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On