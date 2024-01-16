Shreya Dhanwanthary says father prefers trains despite being in aviation

A lot is happening in the aviation world currently, with flights being delayed, diverted, and cancelled due to dense fog. Several videos and photos showcasing the chaotic conditions are also going viral on social media platforms. From an angry passenger slapping an IndiGo pilot over a flight delay to passengers stranded inside an aerobridge for hours to Mumbai flyers having meals near the runway, there are numerous posts that show how unsettling the situation is. Now, actor Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a tweet about Indian airlines. She revealed her father prefers trains despite being a part of the aviation industry. Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a tweet on the current situation of the Indian airlines.

“My father has been in the aviation industry for over 40 years. It says a lot about the state of our airlines that he chooses to travel by train,” wrote Dhanwanthary on X.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The tweet, since being shared a few hours ago, has collected over 31,200 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“Trains are preferred by most people I know, but time is of consideration; I can reach from Dehradun to Goa in a few hours, but going by train is a different journey altogether,” posted an individual.

Another added, “My dad was in railways. He takes the bus.”

“Really?” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

