The image shows Sid peeking in the bag to meet his puppy sister.(Reddit/@solateor)
Sid the doggo meets his puppy sister for the first time. His excitement is infectious

The clip shows the doggo jumping in excitement after meeting this new being and it’s hard not to feel excited watching him.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Puppies can really make someone smile from ear to ear or even squeal with delight. There’s something about their little paws, confused expressions and often excited demeanour that make one really happy. Turns out older doggos can also feel such excitement upon meeting tiny puppies and this video is proof of that.

A post shared on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit shows the first interaction between a doggo named Sid his new puppy sister. The clip shows the doggo jumping in excitement after meeting this new being and it’s hard not to feel excited watching him. The puppy looks a little confused at first but the clip also shows the two playing together, probably a little later. Chances are it’ll make you go “aww…” as you rewatch the clip over and over again.

Take a look:

Sid meeting his sister for the first time from r/aww

Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the clip has collected over 44,000 upvotes and lots of comments.

“I love it when dogs get so excited that they wag their tails so hard that they are basically wagging their whole lower half,” shared an individual. “Now every time you bring home groceries the big dog will thinks it’s another PUPPY,” posted another. Well wouldn’t that be great.

“Golden retrievers always make me reconsider getting a dog. Adorable,” wrote a third. “Can't stop watching this,” added a fourth.

There were also those who commented how this may not be the best way to introduce your dog to a new pet.

“Not the proper way to introduce a puppy to your dog. Sure it worked out in this instance,” posted a Reddit user. “It is not cute to put your puppy in a bag or wrapped box. Just hold the puppy when you introduce it to it's new family and place it on the floor when it's ready,” wrote another.

What do you think about the video?

